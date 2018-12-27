Lifestyle

It's gonna be lit: 5 epic New Year's parties happening around SA

If you’re planning to spend New Year’s Eve out on the town, check out our gig guide for the ultimate parties in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

27 December 2018 - 00:00 By Caira Blignaut
Kwesta is on the line-up for the 2018 Afropunk Festival.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images/Getty Images

GAUTENG

AFROPUNK FESTIVAL

When: Sunday, December 30 and Monday, December 31

Where: Constitution Hill, Johannesburg 

Why go? Usher in 2019 with a two-day party splurge at one of the most anticipated events on the year. This year’s line-up includes favourites The Internet, Flying Lotus Kaytranada, Kwesta, Moonchild Sanelly and Dope Saint Jude. 

Tickets: R600 – R1,100 via Howler.

Afropunk SA could soon be as big as its US counterpart, says founder

Afropunk founder Matthew Morgan on how he picks the line-up for Joburg's most cross-continental, Afrocentric and socially conscious New Year's party
Lifestyle
11 days ago

TIME SQUARE NEW YEAR'S EVE BLOCK PARTY

When: Monday, December 31 

Where: Sun Arena at Maslow Time Square, Pretoria

Why go? In its second year, this party has a killer line-up with 13 DJs entertaining you for 12 solid hours, including Black Coffee, Euphonik, DJ Fresh, Black Motion, Lulo Cafe, DJ Reddy D, DJ Kent, Vin Deysel, Dino Bravo, Jullian Gomez, Chrissy Beats and Shimza. That line-up, with Ayanda MVP as the MC, is bound to get heads bopping and bodies moving into 2019.

Tickets: R399 – R3,750 via Computicket.

WESTERN CAPE

SECRETS OF SUMMER NEW YEAR’S EVE BEACH PARTY

When: Monday, December 31 

Where: River Club Golf Estate, Observatory, Cape Town

Why go? It's one of the most sought-after parties in the city. This year the organisers have created a beach oasis, complete with sand, palm trees and splash pools. The line-up will include South African favourites like Kyle Watson, Chunda Munki, Pascal & Pearce, Locnville and more.

Tickets: R430 – R2,000 via Howler.

KINKY SUMMER GOES TO SEA NEW YEAR'S EVE FESTIVAL

When: Monday, December 31 

Where: La Paris Estate, Franschhoek

Why go? Hosted by We Love Summer and Kinky Disco, this party is bound to be a banger. There will be six dance floors, a manmade dam, a hookah lounge and other surprises to keep party-goers entertained. The line-up includes Max Chapman from the UK, Sascha Cawa from Germany and Boogie Weis from France. To stay safe on the roads, take advantage of the shuttle services to La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, which can be booked when purchasing tickets.

Tickets: R650 – R1,299 via Howler

The Kinky Summer Goes to Sea festival boasts six dance floors.
Image: Kinky Summer

KWAZULU-NATAL

NYE ULTRA VIOLET CIRCUS

When: Monday, December 31

Where: Tiger Tiger nightclub in Morningside, Durban.

Why go? This club promises party-goers a circus extravaganza featuring face painters, mimes and jugglers among other entertainers.  

Tickets: R80 via Computicket

