It's gonna be lit: 5 epic New Year's parties happening around SA
If you’re planning to spend New Year’s Eve out on the town, check out our gig guide for the ultimate parties in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
GAUTENG
AFROPUNK FESTIVAL
When: Sunday, December 30 and Monday, December 31
Where: Constitution Hill, Johannesburg
Why go? Usher in 2019 with a two-day party splurge at one of the most anticipated events on the year. This year’s line-up includes favourites The Internet, Flying Lotus Kaytranada, Kwesta, Moonchild Sanelly and Dope Saint Jude.
Tickets: R600 – R1,100 via Howler.
TIME SQUARE NEW YEAR'S EVE BLOCK PARTY
When: Monday, December 31
Where: Sun Arena at Maslow Time Square, Pretoria
Why go? In its second year, this party has a killer line-up with 13 DJs entertaining you for 12 solid hours, including Black Coffee, Euphonik, DJ Fresh, Black Motion, Lulo Cafe, DJ Reddy D, DJ Kent, Vin Deysel, Dino Bravo, Jullian Gomez, Chrissy Beats and Shimza. That line-up, with Ayanda MVP as the MC, is bound to get heads bopping and bodies moving into 2019.
Tickets: R399 – R3,750 via Computicket.
WESTERN CAPE
SECRETS OF SUMMER NEW YEAR’S EVE BEACH PARTY
When: Monday, December 31
Where: River Club Golf Estate, Observatory, Cape Town
Why go? It's one of the most sought-after parties in the city. This year the organisers have created a beach oasis, complete with sand, palm trees and splash pools. The line-up will include South African favourites like Kyle Watson, Chunda Munki, Pascal & Pearce, Locnville and more.
Tickets: R430 – R2,000 via Howler.
KINKY SUMMER GOES TO SEA NEW YEAR'S EVE FESTIVAL
When: Monday, December 31
Where: La Paris Estate, Franschhoek
Why go? Hosted by We Love Summer and Kinky Disco, this party is bound to be a banger. There will be six dance floors, a manmade dam, a hookah lounge and other surprises to keep party-goers entertained. The line-up includes Max Chapman from the UK, Sascha Cawa from Germany and Boogie Weis from France. To stay safe on the roads, take advantage of the shuttle services to La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, which can be booked when purchasing tickets.
Tickets: R650 – R1,299 via Howler.
KWAZULU-NATAL
NYE ULTRA VIOLET CIRCUS
When: Monday, December 31
Where: Tiger Tiger nightclub in Morningside, Durban.
Why go? This club promises party-goers a circus extravaganza featuring face painters, mimes and jugglers among other entertainers.
Tickets: R80 via Computicket.