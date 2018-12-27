It's gonna be lit: 5 epic New Year's parties happening around SA

KINKY SUMMER GOES TO SEA NEW YEAR'S EVE FESTIVAL

When: Monday, December 31

Where: La Paris Estate, Franschhoek

Why go? Hosted by We Love Summer and Kinky Disco, this party is bound to be a banger. There will be six dance floors, a manmade dam, a hookah lounge and other surprises to keep party-goers entertained. The line-up includes Max Chapman from the UK, Sascha Cawa from Germany and Boogie Weis from France. To stay safe on the roads, take advantage of the shuttle services to La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, which can be booked when purchasing tickets.

Tickets: R650 – R1,299 via Howler.