SA pours its heart out after 'O je wa ke eng' tweet

With 14,400 likes, 4,944 retweets and 6,442 comments, the O je wa ke eng tweet has become more than just a tweet; it’s become a platform for healing.

When Johannesburg’s Keabetswe Jan posted the tweet six weeks ago, she did not think she would be helping thousands of users to vent, heal and even get help.

The English translation is “What’s eating you?”.

Thousands of users shared it, while others flooded the comments section to share their stories.