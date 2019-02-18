Lifestyle

SA pours its heart out after 'O je wa ke eng' tweet

18 February 2019 - 07:49 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A tweet by Keabetswe January is allowing tweeps to share their stories of struggle, pain and grief.
Image: AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL

With 14,400 likes, 4,944 retweets and 6,442 comments, the O je wa ke eng tweet has become more than just a tweet; it’s become a platform for healing.

When Johannesburg’s Keabetswe Jan posted the tweet six weeks ago, she did not think she would be helping thousands of users to vent, heal and even get help.

The English translation is “What’s eating you?”.

Thousands of users shared it, while others flooded the comments section to share their stories.

While there are some funny responses to the post, such as “the fact that I’m single”, many of the stories shared are sad, some tragic.

“To be honest, it’s sad seeing that we all have something that is bothering us and that there are so many issues we are facing as a nation and so little is being done about it,” said January when asked about the message.

She admits that people’s responses are therapeutic and says it’s good to see them support one another.

“It’s so good to see people going out of their way to help others, either with finance, emotional support, advice and guidance, or just being an ear that listens to hearts that are crying.”

“It’s an amazing feeling knowing that I have helped or created a platform for people to open up about things that have been bothering them for ages, without any judgement.”

