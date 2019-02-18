SA pours its heart out after 'O je wa ke eng' tweet
With 14,400 likes, 4,944 retweets and 6,442 comments, the O je wa ke eng tweet has become more than just a tweet; it’s become a platform for healing.
When Johannesburg’s Keabetswe Jan posted the tweet six weeks ago, she did not think she would be helping thousands of users to vent, heal and even get help.
The English translation is “What’s eating you?”.
Thousands of users shared it, while others flooded the comments section to share their stories.
While there are some funny responses to the post, such as “the fact that I’m single”, many of the stories shared are sad, some tragic.
That I'm talent but still this industry does not recognize me pic.twitter.com/tdfWu6lRkP— #ChasingTheDream🙇 (@SdizoRSA) January 10, 2019
Bohlale is at his happiest with mommy and daddy, now that we are no longer together I feel like I owe him an apology. Even if I buy him expensive things, take him to an expensive school 🏫 nothing will come close to growing up with both parents 😭😭😢😢 pic.twitter.com/BKZRxbNs69— 27 February 🎁🎊🎉🎂 (@AbramMothiba27) January 6, 2019
My sister dropped out of university studying towards her Bsc to follow her passion for culinary arts as a chef, she enrolled at IHS and after a year 6 months she could not go back due to our familys financial situation.All she wants is a chef Mentor,here is some of her cooking: pic.twitter.com/mMg7wpchpz— Nelly_swa (@nkuleighx) January 12, 2019
bestie @Anoldsleter77 died on 3 feb in my house,had 3 seizures while I was watching.ambulance never came. I had to send another friend to go get an ambulance for us. They came to declare him dead. Till we meet again. 10177 needs revamp pic.twitter.com/1AyrdqZQDN— cmba (@simbamupiwi) February 11, 2019
“To be honest, it’s sad seeing that we all have something that is bothering us and that there are so many issues we are facing as a nation and so little is being done about it,” said January when asked about the message.
She admits that people’s responses are therapeutic and says it’s good to see them support one another.
“It’s so good to see people going out of their way to help others, either with finance, emotional support, advice and guidance, or just being an ear that listens to hearts that are crying.”
Thank you Sir @Bruno_da_don . I can never thank you enough pic.twitter.com/2CW51zx7sm— Chabza the man (@HebronMatimu) January 15, 2019
Hi please send me your CV to dudu@basadzi.co.za Ref; Finance Intern— Duduzile Ntuli Mogomotsi (@basadzi) January 13, 2019
“It’s an amazing feeling knowing that I have helped or created a platform for people to open up about things that have been bothering them for ages, without any judgement.”