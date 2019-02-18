Travel

LIFESTYLE | Got R6.4bn spare change? Why not buy the world's most expensive island

Complete with private beaches, five-star hotels and nightclubs, Al Marjan Island is up for sale

18 February 2019 - 00:00 By Sanet Oberholzer
Breeze Island is one of the four man-made islands that make up Al Marjan.
Image: ELPHNT via Wikimedia Commons

Al Marjan Island in the United Arab Emirates' Persian Gulf has gone on sale for the staggering price of $462m (about R6.4bn), making it the most expensive island in the world.

The private island is listed on Private Islands Inc. and comes complete with an airstrip, beach resorts, five-star hotels, nightclubs as well as leisure, retail and recreational activities.

The listing also mentions world-class education and health facilities located close to the city of Ras Al Khaimah, the northern-most emirate of the United Arab Emirates.

Al Marjan is a collection of four man-made islands. The four islands – Dream Island, Breeze Island, Treasure Island and View Island – extend 4.5km into the sea and cover an area of 2.7-million square metres.

Al Marjan extends 4.5km into the sea.
Image: almarjanisland.com via Wikimedia Commons

The island is described as a truly luxury destination "with sun, sand and sea all year round" and a landscape "not only rich in luxury but luxurious in all things natural".

If owning a multitude of private beaches doesn't sound alluring enough, the listing offers no personal and income tax and no foreign exchange controls as well as residency visas for homeowners.

If you have R6.4bn lying around, the Al Marjan Island might be a good investment. At the very least, it will offer you a dream sea, sand and sun holiday home year-round.

