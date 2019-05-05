Exclusive
Melinda Gates flexes her feminist muscles in 'The Moment of Lift'
We talk to Melinda Gates about life, work, inspiration and her new book
05 May 2019 - 00:06
We talk to Melinda Gates about life, work, inspiration and her new book
We talk to Melinda Gates about life, work, inspiration and her new book
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.