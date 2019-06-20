The mother of all comparisons: Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung S10+

Both the biggest names in Android have dropped their newest flagship phones – leaving their big hitter Mate 30 Pro and Note 10 kahunas for later in the year. After giving both phones a comprehensive test drive we are ready to spill all.

Size

WINNER: Huawei

In inches - or more specifically millimetres - the Huawei P30 Pro is way ahead in the length department.

Weight

WINNER: Samsung

A little on the lighter side with 175g compared to the Huawei’s P30 Pro’s 192g.

Looks

WINNER: Huawei

The Huawei gradients are definitely superior, as we love anything that looks like a unicorn. Hello! There’s Huawei’s Breathing Crystal colour, which makes the phones sometimes look white and other times blue or even purple.

But remember last year the quantities of the Twilight stock were limited at best so you may not be able to pick up the prettiest belle at the ball without a fight. The standard Prism White option on the S10+ still has great lustre.

Smudge resistance

WINNER: Samsung

The back of the P30 Pro never met a fingerprint it didn’t like.

Bevel

WINNER: Samsung

The Infinity O display is just a smidge slimmer on the sides, but you really have to look to see it.

Huawei Dewdrop display vs Samsung punch-hole display

WINNER: Samsung

We understand that front camera placement is a personal preference but Samsung’s punch-hole gets our vote as it makes the screen feel a lot cleaner.

Security

WINNER: Tie

Contrary to what Trump will tell you, Huawei is not stealing any of your secrets. Both phones sport facial recognition, fingerprint displays and old-school number codes if you want them.

Facial recognition

WINNER: Tie

Both phones spot my face just fine.

In-screen fingerprint scanner

WINNER: Huawei

Samsung is annoyingly sticky at times. Rumour has it that there is an update coming, but the Huawei recognises me even post shower, so it would have to be quite the update to compete.

Glass feel

WINNER: Huawei

It might be a bit smudgy but it’s ridiculously slick.

Pixel density

WINNER: Samsung

It nudges Huawei out the way with 124 more pixels per inch.

Screen colour clarity

WINNER: Huawei

It would appear that the innovative new SuperSpectrum Sensor is working its magic because the colour on the Huawei does indeed have that extra pop.

Dual sim

WINNER: Huawei

The extra slot makes a huge difference.

Memory

WINNER: Tie

Both come standard with 128GB and a microSD slot for those who want extra room.

RAM

WINNER: Samsung

Samsung has 6GB vs Huawei’s 4GB

Software

Huawei Emui vs Samsung One UI

WINNER: Huawei Emui



Emui is just a bit more user friendly than Samsung’s One UI. It has small nice touches such as the ability to allow you to add notes or things to your calendar while you call. Plus you can even turn on the gestural sense so you can navigate by swiping if you want to.

Hidden secret abilities

WINNER: Huawei

Who knew your knuckle had so much power? We are here for the split screens and secret private home screens.

The draw vs Swipe app access

WINNER: Tie

If you're a iPhone user, the similar swipe-to-the-left action to access your app icon windows will make for an easier migrating decision. But it’s hard to break away from the clean experience of “the draw” once you are used to Samsung’s ways.

“Always On”

WINNER: Samsung

Although Huawei also allows for “Always On” display, the S10+ goes one step further by allowing you to access Spotify and other basic app functions while the screen is locked.

Phone call clarity

WINNER: Tie

Clear as a bell.

Call connectivity

WINNER: Samsung

It’s a 0,002% of a difference but apparently the Huawei just doesn’t like a bridge or two in Johannesburg.

Cameras

This section is stats only. Artistic merit and capabilities is a personal thing so the question of which takes better photos depends on how you use it.

Number of front cameras

WINNER: Samsung

Samsung has two cameras while Huawei has one.

Main front camera

WINNER: Huawei

Huawei’s 32MP vs Samsung’s 10MP.

Number of back cameras

WINNER: Huawei

Huawei has four while Samsung has three.

Main back cameras

WINNER: Huawei

Huawei’s 40MP vs Samsung’s 12MP.

Photo clarity

WINNER: Huawei

The image is so clear that you can actually see individual strands on someone’s head while the wind blows. You can’t argue with that - case closed.

Low light

WINNER: Huawei

Huawei’s 409,600 ISO vs Samsung’s 6,400 ISO: The Huawei P30 Pro has four times higher ISO capabilities than professional cameras is capable of.

Zoom

WINNER: Huawei

Huawei’s 50Xzoom vs Samsung’s 10X zoom.

Video

WINNER: Tie

Both shoot 4K, and in high dynamic range (HDR).

Gimmics:

WINNER: Tie

Both phones offer a version of live focus, have specific modes for selfies that are more than capable of making you look pretty and have ridiculous panoramas.

The more fun gimmicks promised at both launches have yet to arrive. I do not have an Instagram option on my Samsung S10+ camera nor do I have dual video option on my P30 Pro. So we’ll just have to wait and see.

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Samsung Bixby vs Huawei AI Kirin 980

WINNER: Huawei

Because the chip is built into the phone it is able to seamlessly integrate your information across it. It also learns your typing styles, making your autocorrect completely personal.

More awkward typos have been avoided in less time than with Samsung. It also never gets old that the phone picks up on codes SMSed to me and immediately puts the information in for you.

Bixby AI assistant vs Google assistant

WINNER: Tie

The happiest day of my life was when Samsung sent out an update that allowed you to put Bixby on the back burner on the Bixby button. It is randomly almost too easy to call her (it? him?) up but she is indeed very useful when you do. Google already knows what I will call my child one day so I’m not surprised at how helpful its assistant is when I call on her.

Sound

Speakers

WINNER: Tie

Both pump up the jam with their respective speaker partners.

Headphone jack

WINNER: Samsung

The lack of a headphone jack on the Huawei P30 Pro makes me sad every single day.

Battery

Battery

WINNER: Huawei

The Duracell bunny is alive and well in both these phones, expect to not have to charge your phone at midday. But the Huawei’s slightly bigger 4,200mAh battery goes the distance.

Quick charge

WINNER: Huawei

Thirty minutes charge gets you to 70%.

Wireless charge ability

WINNER: Huawei

Although Samsung picked up the Huawei Mate 20 Pro ability to charge other phones by placing them back to back, the Huawei P30 Pro can now charge a whole host of other devices as well.

Accessories / In the box

Quick charge cables

WINNER: Tie

Both come with quick-charge adaptors.

Phone cases

WINNER: Tie

Both come with a clear plastic phone case in the box.

Migration dongle

WINNER: Samsung

Although Huawei is geared towards migrating through the Phone Clone app, the Samsung migration "plug-and-play" migrate option is the greatest migration tool alive.

Price

Recommended retail prices:

Huawei P30 Pro: R18,999

Samsung S10+: R20,999

Overall winner: Huawei

This article was paid for by Huawei.