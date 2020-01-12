Make notes in your diary: Local art exhibitions to look forward to in 2020

As Cape Town and Joburg ready themselves for the art year ahead, expect to see a jam-packed celebration of African artists

The first bumper event on the art world calendar this year is the Investec Cape Town Art Fair on February 14. It has grown into the largest — 60 booths this year — and most important art fair, with a large number of galleries hailing from Italy, Germany and Belgium.



Three significant museum exhibitions will take place in Cape Town during this time:..