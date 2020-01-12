Movie Review

The last gasps of Judy Garland's career make for a poignant movie

Renée Zellweger's excellent performance as the late singer could bag the star an Oscar nomination

Awards season wouldn't be awards season without an Oscar bait biopic to tug at the heartstrings and feed our nostalgia for an era that reminds us they just don't make 'em like they used to.



Enter director Rupert Goold and screenwriter Tom Edge who together with star Renée Zellweger provide us with a solid, if not particularly innovative, but certainly watchable and touching story of the last gasps of the career of America's sweetheart Judy Garland...