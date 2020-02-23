Sunday Times' Alon Skuy wins the Photographer of the Year award

The shooting star tells us more about his acclaimed work

Sunday Times and Lifestyle photographer Alon Skuy was recently awarded the Photographer of the Year (POY) award in the international photojournalism category for a selection of 50 pictures which he submitted to the competition.



According to its website, POY is the oldest and most prestigious photojournalism programme and competition in the world...