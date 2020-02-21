Lifestyle

'It was an isolated incident': Dis-Chem apologises for black face mannequin

21 February 2020 - 18:02 By Toni Jaye Singer
This 'African-themed' display was photographed at the Dis-Chem store in Killarney Mall, Johannesburg, on February 21 2020.
This 'African-themed' display was photographed at the Dis-Chem store in Killarney Mall, Johannesburg, on February 21 2020.
Image: Staff reporter

Dis-Chem has issued an apology for the black face mannequin which appeared as part of an “unauthorised” display promoting the brand's beauty fair in its Killarney Mall, Johannesburg, branch on Friday morning.

Our annual beauty fair promotion is a celebration of South African beauty. We strongly condemn any kind of affiliation with blackface. This goes against everything that we stand for as a brand and as a company,” said the pharmacy chain on Twitter.

“We sincerely apologise, this is an ongoing investigation but we can confirm so far our initial investigation shows that this was an isolated incident with no malice or disrespect intended.”

Photographs of the white mannequin with its face tinted to give it a black face appearance, sparked outrage on social media. It had been dressed in cultural attire, was holding a broom, and was positioned alongside a rondavel and an array of African kitchenware.

When Business Insider SA visited the branch on Friday afternoon the display had been disassembled, however they reported that evidence of it could still be seen throughout the store.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

‘Rogue’ black face mannequin snapped in Dis-Chem store

Pharmacy chain Dis-Chem has landed itself in hot water over a "black face" mannequin that appeared as part of a display in the Killarney Mall store ...
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Ntsiki Mazwai slams viral blackface snap: This is like a Khanyi or Mshoza with bleaching and weave

Ntsiki is calling out black women who wear wigs for imitating white women.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Fashion fracas as white models sent down the runway in cornrow wigs

Japanese fashion brand Comme des Garcons was at the centre of a cultural appropriation row Sunday after it sent out white models in what appeared to ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

From Burberry noose shirts to Gucci blackface: When fashion brands got it wrong

From Prada and Gucci to Burberry: designer brands who've been caught up in public outrage.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed A-listers on the #SONA2020 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Zozi Tunzi's best and worst looks from her Miss Universe homecoming tour The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi 'declares' Nando's the best chicken in the world Food
  4. Will you die from the coronavirus? Study reveals who is most at risk Health & Sex
  5. Death of a humble waiter stirs Twitter hearts Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...