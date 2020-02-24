Win tickets to a pre-screening of The Call of the Wild in Joburg and CT
Win movie tickets for two plus popcorn and a cold drink on Thursday, February 27 2020
Based on Jack London’s legendary adventure, The Call of the Wild is a cinematic experience of a lifetime. Twentieth Century Fox vividly brings to the screen the story of a Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.
As the newest rookie on a mail delivery, dogsled team, and later its leader, Buck has embarked on a coming-of-age journey that will lead him to discover his true place in the world and become his own master.
Using cutting-edge visual effects and animation technology to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic and emotionally authentic characters, The Call of the Wild is a hybrid of live action and animated filmmaking.
Harrison Ford, one of the screen’s acclaimed leading men, heads a cast that includes Omar Sy (The Intouchables), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Bradley Whitford (Get Out). Chris Sanders (How to Train Your Dragon) directs from a screenplay by Michael Green (Murder on the Orient Express).
How you can win tickets
You’re invited to attend an exclusive pre-screening of The Call of the Wild on February 27 2020 in Johannesburg and Cape Town:
- Hyde Park, 8pm
- V&A Waterfront, 8pm
Watch the trailer below:
Readers can win two tickets each plus popcorn and a cold drink.
To be in the draw, simply e-mail your full details and your preferred mall and city to events@empire-ent.africa with the subject line “Call of the Wild”.
RSVP before: Wednesday, February 26 2020, 10am
Please note: Prizes are not transferable. Winners will be notified by e-mail. Winners are responsible for their own transport.