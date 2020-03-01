Last Word

A non-animal lover's fond memories of a dignified street dog named Rosie

Darrel Bristow-Bovey has a brief encounter with a creature of taste and discernment

I want you to know that I'm not a dog person. I'm not a cat person either. I get that people like pets, but I don't really. I'm not a psychopath, I don't think — I'm sure if I had a pet I would love it too, if it was sufficiently lovable, and I know that would be very nice and very rewarding, but none of that strikes me as being reason enough to actually get a pet, with all the expense and effort and curtailment of personal freedom that would entail. I guess for me pets are a bit like children.



So when I tell you about Rosie, I want you to understand that I am not being sentimental. It is not my default setting to be moved by ragged, homeless, odd-looking mutts that come knocking at my front door. When I say that Rosie is extraordinary, you need to know that I am offering you a cold scientific analysis. These are the facts I'm giving you...