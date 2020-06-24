WATCH | 'They never took their knee off our neck': Al Sharpton talks BLM protests, need for change

Sharpton was one of the guests featured on Monday's episode and spoke at length on police brutality and the challenges black people continue to deal with despite all the progress made.

" ... All of us could've been so much more, but they never took their knee off our neck. So with all of the barriers you [Campbell] broke, you still had to keep proving yourself, there was a knee on your neck... Barack Obama became the president of the United States and then they said, 'well let me see a birth certificate'. They never took their knee off our neck."

The civil rights leader also spoke on the racial tensions that sparked the protests and the need to acknowledge the injustices meted out to black people. He also encouraged young activists taking to the streets to not "be sprinter activists" but rather marathon activists.

"Go for the long run, keep going. Every fight we're in... you gotta be set that it may take a year... keep your eye on the goal, not on how long the struggle is. You don't stop till you win, it's not if you win, you must win."

Other guests featured included co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement Opal Tometi and activist Alphonso David.