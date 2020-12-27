Last Word

Turn the other cheek, you say? Not for a bully

People who shove their weight around and kick sand in everyone's face, we kowtow to them at our peril, writes Mark Barnes

I loathe bullies. A particularly low life form found among humans - supposedly the most developed species on the planet. I'm afraid evidence suggests otherwise. The natural order in the human race, manifest as it is in so many different societies and ecosystems, is anything but natural.



Our connected, immediate, technologically driven realities have discarded so many orders. The prospect of artificial intelligence (AI) (a contradiction in terms) looms ever larger in our futures. Will we be, will we do, what the machines ultimately require of us? I don't think so. I hope not...