WTF Is Going On?

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled the law in an escape worthy of Houdini

A father and son have pleaded guilty to smuggling the titan of industry out of Japan where he was awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct

Two years ago, a certain captain of industry was facing the music. Carlos Ghosn — pronounced gone, but with an American inflection — was the kind of superstar CEO who had a Harvard Business School case study dedicated to his particular style of management.



His star shone so brightly that when a survey was conducted in Japan, his was the wagon most Japanese women wanted to hitch their fates to...