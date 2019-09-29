Music Review
Lana Del Rey unpicks the American Dream in brilliant new album, 'NFR!'
'Norman Fucking Rockwell!' may be one of the year's best releases, writes Andrew Donaldson
29 September 2019 - 00:00
One critic has described the sound of the new Lana Del Rey album as "a mellow soft rock", which, simplistic as it may be, is fair enough: that's what it does sound like - baroque piano ballads, muted electronica with folky flourishes, hushed lullabies and love songs washed in strings and synths.
But the title alone suggests that there is certainly more to Norman Fucking Rockwell! (Polydor/Interscope Records), one of the year's most interesting new releases, than a lush elegance...
