WTF Is Going On?

Is there a kernel of truth behind this Covid-19 conspiracy theory?

The notion that the coronavirus was made in a lab was at first bizarre, but is gaining traction

The peculiar thing with conspiracy theories is that, tucked away deep in the thickets of bizarre and outlandish conjectures, is a teeny tiny kernel of truth.



It's a starting point that bears scrutiny while all around it grows a bat-shit-crazy edifice that collapses at first nudge...