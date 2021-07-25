WTF Is Going On?

Bezos and Branson bicker over where exactly space starts

The billionaires have taken to Twitter to throw cosmic shade on each other's astronautical aspirations

Despite the fact that more than 165,000 people signed a petition to keep Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos floating indefinitely in space after he launched himself into the heady ether for 10 minutes on Tuesday, he took no notice of the little people and returned to Earth. He is now the third super-rich guy to play rocket ship, rocket ship on a very public platform.



The playground is getting crowded and, as is the nature of a playground, Richard (Branson) and Jeff are in a well-reported peeing contest over a line in space, with each billionaire taking up plenty of airtime debating exactly where space starts...