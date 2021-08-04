Lifestyle

POLL | Do you agree with Simba cutting tomato sauce flavoured chips?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 August 2021 - 14:00
Simba's All Gold Tomato Sauce flavoured chips have been voted off the shelf.
Simba's All Gold Tomato Sauce flavoured chips have been voted off the shelf.
Image: Supplied

Fans of Simba's All Gold Tomato Sauce flavoured crisps are in meltdown mode after it was announced that the flavour would be discontinued.

Tomato sauce garnered the least amount of votes in Simba's “Choose Me or Lose Me” #SaveYourFlava campaign, in which Simba asked SA to vote to save one of three classic crisp flavours: All Gold Tomato Sauce, Cheese & Onion and Salt & Vinegar.

It managed only 18.01% of the votes.

The famous red packet will now be replaced by “new arrivals”.

A petition has been started to stop the crisps being taken off shelves, with more than 400 signatures so far.

SA's favourite flavour of Simba chips is going to be discontinued. Please sign to bring Simba tomato sauce flavour back,” wrote organisers.

