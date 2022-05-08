Interview
Joanna Lumley: Meeting the queen is surreal because her face is on money
The actress — who is friendly with the British royal family — has written a book about Queen Elizabeth II that's full of personal asides and memories
08 May 2022 - 00:00
Joanna Lumley, the actress who gained international fame starring in The New Avengers and Absolutely Fabulous, has written a book — A Queen for All Seasons, about the Queen's 70-year reign. Though other books have been written about the Queen, what sets this book apart are the personal asides and observations of HRH Queen Elizabeth II...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.