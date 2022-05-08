Interview

Joanna Lumley: Meeting the queen is surreal because her face is on money

The actress — who is friendly with the British royal family — has written a book about Queen Elizabeth II that's full of personal asides and memories

Joanna Lumley, the actress who gained international fame starring in The New Avengers and Absolutely Fabulous, has written a book — A Queen for All Seasons, about the Queen's 70-year reign. Though other books have been written about the Queen, what sets this book apart are the personal asides and observations of HRH Queen Elizabeth II...