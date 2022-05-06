PODCAST | #DebatingZondoPart4 — utterly pointless or closer to justice now?

Jika added that similarly, the ANC needs to be held politically and legally accountable. He agreed with McKaiser that minister Pravin Gordhan's attempt to moralise, in a story run in the Sunday Times about state capture criminals, is disingenuous insofar as the ANC itself needs to be judged for enabling state capture and benefiting from it. They debated the tendency of some in the ANC to insist that the party can easily be divided into two camps: constitutionalists wholly committed to the rule of law and anti-constitutionalists who chip away at our democratic foundations. In reality, argues McKaiser, there is one ANC and it has yet to be fully held liable for years of state capture.

The conversation ended with a debate on how to characterise the SA state. There was agreement that it is important to watch out for the signs of a democratic state that has been sliding towards a gangster state, including the politicisation of the criminal justice system. While words such as “thugs” trigger many ANC leaders, McKaiser argues that the idea of a gangster state is not inflammatory or rhetorical, but a serious political concept that applies to the current reality. This is why, added Jika, the ANC has been eager over the years to politicise appointments such as deciding who the head of the NPA should be and who gets seconded to state-owned companies' boards.

When the state gets repurposed for perpetual looting, corruption evolves to state capture and a gangster state is formed. Zondo's recommendations on how to depoliticise many of these appointments is crucial to rebuilding the state.

McKaiser and Jika ended by framing a set of further questions — such as how we might reduce the reliance on political parties in all political systems — as issues to think about beyond the scope of the Twitter conversation convened on Friday, which is now also archived as a podcast episode on Eusebius on TimesLIVE, available on all podcast platforms.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm, Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Player.fm, Pocket Cast

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.