Netflix gets lekker with its first ever Afrikaans series, ‘Ludik’

The six-part action drama, starring veteran SA actor Arnold Vosloo, is 'Ozark' with a local flavour

It began, like so many South African stories, around a braai when writer Paul Buys thought all the tales he was hearing about the “tow-truck-driver mafia” might make for an interesting, action-packed Afrikaans drama series...