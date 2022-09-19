IN PICS | Leaders, monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth

Among the 2,000 in the congregation will be about 500 world leaders, from Biden and Emperor Naruhito of Japan to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mark Brown, prime minister of Cook Islands.
Leaders and monarchs from around the world gathered in London on Monday to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry, marking the passing of a beloved figure who helped unify the nation through her 70-year reign.
Hundreds of thousands of people queued to file past the casket of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch at London’s historic Westminster Hall during her lying-in-state, and thousands more lined the streets to witness a sombre display of royal pomp.
They, like many across the globe including US President Joe Biden, came to pay tribute to the 96-year-old who earned respect for her sense of duty and represented a constant as Britain’s role in the world diminished and changed.
“You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years. We all were,” Biden said.
Shortly before 12pm SA time, the oak coffin, covered in the Royal Standard flag with the Imperial State Crown on top, will be placed on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.
Among the 2,000 in the congregation will be about 500 world leaders, from Biden and Emperor Naruhito of Japan to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mark Brown, prime minister of Cook Islands.
The queen’s great-grandchildren, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, the two eldest children of heir to the throne Prince William, will also attend.
“Over the past 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” Charles, Elizabeth’s son and the new king, said in a statement.
“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.”
Elizabeth died on September 8 at her Scottish summer home, Balmoral Castle.
Her health had been in decline, and for months the monarch who had carried out hundreds of official engagements well into her 90s had withdrawn from public life.
However, two days before her death she had appointed Liz Truss her 15th and final prime minister.
