The Upside
Has Brad Pitt no limits? Seems not, as he takes a bow at art debut
The list of things this man can do is long, and it just got one more after he put on an art show in Finland with celebrity mates Nick Cave and Thomas Houseago
25 September 2022 - 00:00
I cannot tell a lie — Brad Pitt is my platonic ideal of a Hollywood star. Everyone else is in the shadows. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.