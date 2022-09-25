Music

Inaugural BLK RCK Festival highlights blackness in alternative music

The BLK RCK Festival aims to dispel stereotypes such as 'kwaito is for black people, rock is for white people'. We chat to some of the participating musicians

Twelve years after releasing their debut album After Robots, alternative rock band the BLK JKS are back on the local music scene. They recently released their second album, Abantu / Before Humans, and have partnered with Devil’s Peak Beer to stage the inaugural BLK RCK Festival, taking place at The Nest in Troyeville, Joburg, on October 1...