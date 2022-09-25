Music
Inaugural BLK RCK Festival highlights blackness in alternative music
The BLK RCK Festival aims to dispel stereotypes such as 'kwaito is for black people, rock is for white people'. We chat to some of the participating musicians
25 September 2022 - 00:03
Twelve years after releasing their debut album After Robots, alternative rock band the BLK JKS are back on the local music scene. They recently released their second album, Abantu / Before Humans, and have partnered with Devil’s Peak Beer to stage the inaugural BLK RCK Festival, taking place at The Nest in Troyeville, Joburg, on October 1...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.