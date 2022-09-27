Distell scoops top accolades at Michelangelo International Wine and Spirits Awards

SA’s leading producer and marketer of wines, spirits, ciders and other ready-to-drink beverages, Distell, is flying high after one of the company’s best performances at a major wine show to date.

The Michelangelo International Wine and Spirits Awards prize for best overall achievement, the Bidvest Trophy for Top SA Producer, was bestowed on Nederburg, one of Distell’s flagship wine brands.

The Paarl winery also walked away with the prestigious Jetcraft Cabernet Sauvignon Trophy for its Private Bin R163 Cabernet Sauvignon 2009. Meanwhile, a third trophy, the Safair Whisky Trophy, was awarded to Three Ships Whisky Premium Select 5-Year-Old.

The awards boasts an esteemed panel of judges, representative of every continent, and this year the competition drew a total of 1,650 entries.

In addition to the three sought-after trophies won at Michelangelo, Distell’s medal tally of two platinum (96 or higher points out of 100), as well as a whopping 12 double gold (93 or higher points out of 100) and 17 gold (89 or higher points out of 100), has its awards cabinet bursting at the seams.