‘The Woman King’ is kick-ass and caring

Gina Prince-Bythewood’s film about the fearsome, fearless and legendary Agojie portrays a significant moment for black and female historical representation

In 2009, the late Swedish journalist and writer Stieg Larsson wrote in his bestselling novel The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest that, “Despite the rich variety of Amazon legends from Ancient Greece, South America, Africa and elsewhere, there is only one historically documented example of female warriors. This is the women’s army that existed among the Fon of Dahomey in West Africa, now Benin.” ..