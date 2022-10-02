‘The Woman King’ is kick-ass and caring
Gina Prince-Bythewood’s film about the fearsome, fearless and legendary Agojie portrays a significant moment for black and female historical representation
02 October 2022 - 00:03
In 2009, the late Swedish journalist and writer Stieg Larsson wrote in his bestselling novel The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest that, “Despite the rich variety of Amazon legends from Ancient Greece, South America, Africa and elsewhere, there is only one historically documented example of female warriors. This is the women’s army that existed among the Fon of Dahomey in West Africa, now Benin.” ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.