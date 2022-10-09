Film Review

‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’ is a delightful tale of dreams coming true

It's a piece of wonderfully old-fashioned escapism in the wake of pandemic restrictions and uncertainty

Paul Gallico’s intergenerational popular novel about his most famous character: the down-to-earth, kind, old-fashioned working class cockney charwoman, Mrs ‘Arris and her trip to Paris in the 1950s to buy her once-in-a-lifetime dream frock from the House of Dior, may seem an oddly dated choice for a film adaptation in 2022...