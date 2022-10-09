Lifestyle

Film Review

‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’ is a delightful tale of dreams coming true

It's a piece of wonderfully old-fashioned escapism in the wake of pandemic restrictions and uncertainty

09 October 2022 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

Paul Gallico’s intergenerational popular novel about his most famous character: the down-to-earth, kind, old-fashioned working class cockney charwoman, Mrs ‘Arris and her trip to Paris in the 1950s to buy her once-in-a-lifetime dream frock from the House of Dior, may seem an oddly dated choice for a film adaptation in 2022...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cape Town sneaks in to become one of Condé Nast's 10 best cities in the world Travel
  2. NOW: We need to help Vernon Koekemoer Lifestyle
  3. Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review Lifestyle
  4. SA actor Caleb Payne, 11, makes history with win at ‘Youth Oscars’ Lifestyle
  5. BRENWIN NAIDU | Toyota Corolla Cross gets sporty Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city