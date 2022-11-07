Lifestyle

WEBINAR | Have a stylish and inspired summer with Mr Price Home

Register this Sunday Times Lifestyle online event where industry speakers, culinary masters and floral artists will give you all the tools to plan the perfect South African-style festive season

07 November 2022 - 08:29
Sponsored
Summertime living is easy, bright, bold and exclusively local with Mr Price Home.
Summertime living is easy, bright, bold and exclusively local with Mr Price Home.
Image: Supplied

The countdown to summer has begun and, as we gear up for the festive season, South Africans are definitely in the mood to celebrate after the restrictions of the past two years.

The festive season in the southern hemisphere is a special African experience where lazing by the pool or at the beach, long summer days, the smell of sunscreen, and al fresco dining are how we pass the time.

The gatherings of friends and family are enough to get us in the mood for summer, and Mr Price Home is here to inspire you to do that in style.

Join Mr Price Home and Sunday Times Lifestyle for an event designed to inspire and entertain with industry-leading speakers, culinary masters and talented floral artistry — everything you need to master festive season entertainment. 

Think crisp cocktails sipped out of frosted glasses, harvest tables filled with home-grown produce, bright blooms picked fresh from the garden, and vibrant festive designs from local artists. 

Summer loving has just begun!

Event Details: 

Date: November 12 2022

Time: 3pm — 4pm

Venue: Online 

Click here to register for this free event and be a part of the fun

subscribe

Most read

  1. Yvonne Chaka Chaka: A princess who has graduated to queen Lifestyle
  2. Ex-beauty queens warm hearts as they confirm they’ve secretly tied the knot Lifestyle
  3. Extreme escapism: The bizarre latest luxury travel trend Travel
  4. SA researcher makes top 100 LBGTQI+ influencer list for monkeypox work Health & Sex
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Why does seeing a celeb turn most of us into blubbering idiots? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa