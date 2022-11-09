DJ Zinhle on the ‘unexpected’, scooping a Safta and season 3 of reality show

Your reality show DJ Zinhle — The Unexpected won the Best Structured Soapie Reality Show accolade at this year’s SA Film & Television Awards (Saftas). What are your thoughts on this achievement?

It's crazy. I never imagined winning a Safta; it’s a pretty cool achievement, especially after one season.

What initially drew you to doing a reality show?

There are so many unexpected things about me. I wanted to tell my story on my own terms.

Season two of The Unexpected recently finished. What's was store for fans this time round?

I share a lot more stories about my family and friends and what they’re up to.

Do you intend releasing a third season?

I have so much fun working with my friends and family on the show so, yes, I will do a third season if the opportunity arises.

Season one ended with you welcoming your second child. How has this affected your schedule, your business and overall approach to you work?

They say one is one and two is 10. But I am fortunate to have my family and team around to help me with the girls.