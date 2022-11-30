Lifestyle

Kim K, Ye reach divorce settlement as she gets R3.4m monthly child support

30 November 2022 - 08:42 By Daniel Trotta
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, now known as Ye, have reached a divorce settlement. File image.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, now known as Ye, have reached a divorce settlement. File image.
Image: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, have reached a divorce settlement that includes joint custody of their four children and dividing their real estate assets, media reports said on Tuesday.

Though they will have joint custody of their children aged 3, 4, 6 and 9, Kardashian will receive $200,000 ( R3.4m) a month in child support as they will spend most of their time with her, the New York Post reported.

The celebrity couple were married in 2014.  Kardashian filed for divorce last year, citing irreconcilable differences.

Ye has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities. His Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted, with the social media platforms removing some of his posts users had condemned as anti-Semitic.

A meeting last week between Ye, Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes drew rare Republican criticism for the former US president.

Details of their divorce settlement were reported by several media outlets, citing Los Angeles County Superior Court documents. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the documents' authenticity.

Kim K gives Balenciaga the benefit of the doubt while Ye milks scandal

I bet good money the man is probably feeling vindicated.
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

The parents must agree what school the children will attend and other decisions involving therapy, counselling and religious activities, the New York Post said, citing the court document.

The children will not be allowed to move more than 100km from Kardashian's home in Hidden Hills near Los Angeles before they finish high school or turn 19, the New York Post reported. Each parent will have access to the children on their birthdays and other special occasions, it reported.

Ye has agreed to transfer one Hidden Hills property to Kardashian, who will also keep properties in Malibu and Riverside, California, and Harrison, Idaho, the newspaper said.

Neither party will pay the other spousal support, and they will each pay their own debts, Sky News reported. They will split the cost of their children's private security, schooling and university, Sky News reported. 

A Kardashian spokesperson declined to comment. Representatives for Ye did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Trump dines with rapper Ye

Former US president Donald Trump dined this week at his Mar-a-Lago resort with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West who’s been criticised for ...
News
4 days ago

Adidas investigates misconduct allegations against Kanye West

Adidas AG has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Kanye West after the German sporting goods maker last month ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Kanye exposed undercurrents of anti-Semitism around the world

I find myself in the very complicated position of having to criticise and evaluate the behaviour of somebody I have admired for a very long time, ...
Ideas
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adidas investigates misconduct allegations against Kanye West Lifestyle
  2. ‘Nobody has to travel more than 15 minutes to a tavern’: Jerry Mofokeng wants a ... Lifestyle
  3. ASPASIA KARRAS | I'm swiping left on Tinder fishermen posting pics of their ... Lifestyle
  4. A chat with two female Rosebank restaurant stars, plus recipes Food
  5. ‘I was going through something that night’: Will Smith on infamous Oscars slap Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Government wages war on copper and metal theft
Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...