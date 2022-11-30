Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, have reached a divorce settlement that includes joint custody of their four children and dividing their real estate assets, media reports said on Tuesday.
Though they will have joint custody of their children aged 3, 4, 6 and 9, Kardashian will receive $200,000 ( R3.4m) a month in child support as they will spend most of their time with her, the New York Post reported.
The celebrity couple were married in 2014. Kardashian filed for divorce last year, citing irreconcilable differences.
Ye has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities. His Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted, with the social media platforms removing some of his posts users had condemned as anti-Semitic.
A meeting last week between Ye, Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes drew rare Republican criticism for the former US president.
Details of their divorce settlement were reported by several media outlets, citing Los Angeles County Superior Court documents. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the documents' authenticity.
Kim K, Ye reach divorce settlement as she gets R3.4m monthly child support
Image: Danny Moloshok/Reuters
Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, have reached a divorce settlement that includes joint custody of their four children and dividing their real estate assets, media reports said on Tuesday.
Though they will have joint custody of their children aged 3, 4, 6 and 9, Kardashian will receive $200,000 ( R3.4m) a month in child support as they will spend most of their time with her, the New York Post reported.
The celebrity couple were married in 2014. Kardashian filed for divorce last year, citing irreconcilable differences.
Ye has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities. His Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted, with the social media platforms removing some of his posts users had condemned as anti-Semitic.
A meeting last week between Ye, Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes drew rare Republican criticism for the former US president.
Details of their divorce settlement were reported by several media outlets, citing Los Angeles County Superior Court documents. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the documents' authenticity.
Kim K gives Balenciaga the benefit of the doubt while Ye milks scandal
The parents must agree what school the children will attend and other decisions involving therapy, counselling and religious activities, the New York Post said, citing the court document.
The children will not be allowed to move more than 100km from Kardashian's home in Hidden Hills near Los Angeles before they finish high school or turn 19, the New York Post reported. Each parent will have access to the children on their birthdays and other special occasions, it reported.
Ye has agreed to transfer one Hidden Hills property to Kardashian, who will also keep properties in Malibu and Riverside, California, and Harrison, Idaho, the newspaper said.
Neither party will pay the other spousal support, and they will each pay their own debts, Sky News reported. They will split the cost of their children's private security, schooling and university, Sky News reported.
A Kardashian spokesperson declined to comment. Representatives for Ye did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Trump dines with rapper Ye
Adidas investigates misconduct allegations against Kanye West
Kanye exposed undercurrents of anti-Semitism around the world
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos