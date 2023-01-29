‘Dreaming the Street’ captures the rise of digital technology in Africa

The pervasiveness of digital technology in Africa in all its glory and angst is captured in photographer David Lurie’s new book ‘Dreaming the Street’

David Lurie, who was born in South Africa in 1951, lived and worked as an economist in London for many years before turning his part-time interest in photography into a full-time career. His first book, Life in the Liberated Zone, was published in 1995. It was accompanied by texts by Rian Malan and took a clear-headed but empathetic look at life in Cape Town’s townships...