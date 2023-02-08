Lifestyle

New British stamp with image of King Charles unveiled

08 February 2023 - 07:57 By MICHAEL HOLDEN and Marie-Louise Gumuchian
A Postal Museum employee walks past the new definitive stamps depicting Britain's King Charles, unveiled by the Royal Mail, in London, Britain February 7, 2023.
A Postal Museum employee walks past the new definitive stamps depicting Britain's King Charles, unveiled by the Royal Mail, in London, Britain February 7, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

New 'everyday' stamps featuring the image of King Charles were revealed for the first time on Wednesday, the latest item in Britain to get a makeover following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

From coins and banknotes and to the official royal cypher used by the government, Britain has been slowly introducing replacements featuring the new monarch since his mother's death in September.

In keeping with a tradition dating back to the first Penny Black in 1840, the new "definitive" stamp uses an adapted version of a portrait of Charles which is also appearing on new coinage.

"As with all stamps, the monarch approved them and so we hope that he's happy with this design," said David Gold, Director of External Affairs & Policy at the Royal Mail.

"The guidance we were given was not to try to be too clever or to try to veer off into some different direction, but very much to keep that traditional image that we're all very much used to."

The new stamp, which will go on general sale at the start of April, consists solely of the king's head and its value on a plain coloured background.

"There is precedent for the king not wearing a crown," Gold said.

Charles is the seventh British monarch to appear on a definitive stamp. Existing stamps with Elizabeth's image will remain valid and in distribution until stocks are exhausted, the Royal Mail said.

Britain's Royal Mail presents the new King Charles definitive stamp at the Postal Museum, in London, Britain February 7, 2023.
Britain's Royal Mail presents the new King Charles definitive stamp at the Postal Museum, in London, Britain February 7, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
A Postal Museum employee looks at the new definitive stamps depicting Britain's King Charles, unveiled by the Royal Mail, in London, Britain February 7, 2023.
A Postal Museum employee looks at the new definitive stamps depicting Britain's King Charles, unveiled by the Royal Mail, in London, Britain February 7, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

-Reuters

READ MORE:

Australia to replace monarch on banknote with design honouring Indigenous culture

Australia will replace the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on its A$5 banknote with a new design to reflect and honour the history of its Indigenous ...
News
5 days ago

Man pleads guilty to treason and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth

A man arrested at the late Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle home with a loaded crossbow pleaded guilty in a London court on Friday to an offence ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Australia ditches King Charles III, opts for country's indigenous people on five-dollar note

Australia plans to drop the head of the British royal family from its five-dollar banknote in favour of a design that honours the culture of the ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Inside the grand, Bali ‘fairy-tale wedding of the year’ Lifestyle
  2. Cardi B, Thebe Magugu, Beyonce: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Man pleads guilty to treason and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth Lifestyle
  4. 'Here I am, a guy from KwaMashu, it's an affirmation you can do it too:' Zakes ... Lifestyle
  5. ‘A beautiful moment’: Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman win ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents