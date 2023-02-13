Lifestyle

Oh baby! Rihanna is expecting baby number 2

13 February 2023 - 07:19 By Lisa Richwine
Rihanna performs during the halftime show.
Image: REUTERS/Caitlin O'hara

Pop and R&B superstar Rihanna made a grand return to the stage on Sunday, floating high above the Super Bowl field, thrilling the crowd with a fast-paced medley of her hits and revealing she is pregnant with her second child.

Dressed in a hot pink jumpsuit and baggy coat, Rihanna opened the biggest showcase in music by singing Bitch Better Have My Money as she stood, with a noticeably rounded belly, on a platform suspended in the air. She was gradually lowered to the ground as she went through well-known songs from Only Girl (In the World) to Rude Boy and "Work."

Rihanna was surrounded throughout the 13-minute performance by dozens of dancers in baggy white outfits.

It was the 34-year-old Grammy winner's first stage performance in five years. Her last album, Anti, was released in 2016.

Rihanna's appearance led social media users to speculate she was expecting another child. The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets said a representative for the singer confirmed that Rihanna was indeed pregnant.

The singer gave birth to her first child, a boy, with rapper A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

She concluded her Super Bowl set with Diamonds as fireworks lit up the sky around the stadium.

Rihanna joined a list of music luminaries who have performed at the Super Bowl, from Lady Gaga to Beyonce, Prince, Madonna and the Rolling Stones. The telecast usually draws around 100 million viewers in the US alone.

In the pre-game ceremony, country star Chris Stapleton sang the US national anthem while Oscar-winning CODA star Troy Kotsur performed the song in American sign language.

Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a hymn that has become known as the Black national anthem, accompanied by a choir. 

Reuters

