Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited to King Charles’ coronation — Spokesperson

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have received an invitation to his father King Charles' coronation, but will not yet confirm publicly whether they will attend, a spokesperson for Harry said on Sunday.
This comes a week after a spokesperson for the couple confirmed the Sussexes were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the house within the grounds of King Charles' Windsor Castle estate they use when in Britain.
Preparations for the event in May have been overshadowed by the couple's damning revelations about the king, Harry's elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.
His recent high-profile and stinging criticism of his family had led to speculation over whether Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020, would be invited to the coronation and, if he was, whether he would attend.
"I can confirm the Duke recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a spokesperson for Harry said.
"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."
Buckingham Palace is yet to respond to a request for comment.
