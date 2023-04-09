Theatre
'The Head and the Load' has landed
09 April 2023 - 00:00
It has been five years since The Head and the Load, William Kentridge’s ambitious project about the experiences of Africans in World War 1, debuted on a 75m stage in the Turbine Hall at London's Tate Modern. After much negotiation and planning, and the abandoning of a wild idea that it would be mounted in the concourse of Joburg’s Park Station, the production was scheduled to take place at the Joburg Theatre in April 2020. Covid-19 put paid to that...
Theatre
'The Head and the Load' has landed
It has been five years since The Head and the Load, William Kentridge’s ambitious project about the experiences of Africans in World War 1, debuted on a 75m stage in the Turbine Hall at London's Tate Modern. After much negotiation and planning, and the abandoning of a wild idea that it would be mounted in the concourse of Joburg’s Park Station, the production was scheduled to take place at the Joburg Theatre in April 2020. Covid-19 put paid to that...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos