WATCH LIVE | Charles III ends seven-decade wait to be crowned king

06 May 2023 - 09:43 By TIMESLIVE

Charles III will be crowned king on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.

Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London's Westminster Abbey.

Reuters

