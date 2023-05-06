May 06 2023 - 08:28
King Charles' coronation to blend ancient ritual with modern Britain
The coronation of King Charles will seek to blend the ancient ritual of a ceremony that dates back for almost 1,000 years with the modern, more diverse face of Britain and its many faiths, the Order of Service makes clear.
Watched by about 100 heads of state and dignitaries, Charles will be crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, which has staged all coronations since William the Conqueror back in 1066.
The Order of Service says the rite of coronation has been modified through the centuries, adapting to changing needs, and Charles' ceremony will for the first time include a procession of faith leaders and the involvement of those who "reflect the diversity of the United Kingdom and its peoples, in striking contrast to seventy years ago".
Charles, who as monarch is the supreme governor of the Church of England and has the title "Defender of the Faith", has long argued that he wishes to be a defender of all religions and has often spoken of his commitment to Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, Sikhism and others.
According to the Order of Service, the king will pray for the first time at a Coronation "publicly for grace to be 'a blessing to all ... of every faith and belief'."It also notes that those presenting the historic regalia to the king, including sceptres and maces, a ring and a spoon, will "reflect the diversity of the United Kingdom and its peoples, in striking contrast to seventy years ago".
The king's love of nature will also be reflected in the clothing of his wife, Queen Camilla, who will also be crowned. Her robe will feature bees, a beetle and a number of plants.
-Reuters
CORONATION LIVE UPDATES | 'My big concern is that younger people are losing interest in all of this'
May 06 2023 - 10:29
Quotes from coronation crowds in London
People from across Britain and the world gathered on Saturday in central London for the coronation of King Charles III.
Here is a selection of quotes from those in the crowd:
Andy Mitchell, 63, a teacher from Farnham, Surrey: "When you see everyone dressed up and taking part it is just fantastic. It makes you so proud. It is just incredible to be of part of this," he said.
"My big concern is that younger people are losing interest in all of this and it won't be the same in the future."
Rachel Paisley, 45, a housewife, from Switzerland: "It is a moment in history. We wanted to be here to see it and create some memories."
Antonina Strain, 53, from Toronto Canada: "Having been born in London, the opportunity to come back and celebrate and see the king being coronated is once in a lifetime," she said.
-Reuters
May 06 2023 - 10:10
Police arrest republican leader Smith ahead of King Charles coronation, group says
British police arrested Graham Smith, leader of an anti-monarchist group Republic, ahead of King Charles' coronation on Saturday, a spokesperson for the group said.
London police chief Mark Rowley had warned on Friday that there would be a "very low tolerance for disruption" on the streets in central London where tens of thousands of people have gathered to watch the royal processions.
Police did not confirm the arrest, saying they did not immediately name those arrested.
A photo posted on Twitter showed Smith sitting on the ground surrounded by a group of police officers. An officer at the scene near Trafalgar Square said three republican protesters had been arrested for carrying paint.
More than 11,000 police officers are on patrol for the coronation, the biggest ceremonial event staged in the British capital for 70 years.
Rowley said ahead of the event that police would take action if protesters tried to "obstruct the enjoyment and celebration" of a significant number of people.
-Reuters
May 06 2023 - 09:49
Crowds gather in London for moment in history as King Charles is crowned
Crowds from across Britain and the world gathered on Saturday in London where Charles III will be crowned king in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.
Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London's Westminster Abbey.
-Reuters
May 06 2023 - 08:27
WATCH: David Santos, who has camped out to attend previous royal events, says he will tell his kids about this moment in history.
May 06 2023 - 08:00
No other country could do it, PM Sunak says of King Charles' coronation
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the coronation of King Charles on Saturday as a show of the nation's history and a demonstration of its modern character, saying no other country could muster such a "dazzling display".
Charles, and his wife Camilla, will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey in a show of pomp and pageantry with origins dating back some 1,000 years.
Sunak said it would be a "moment of extraordinary national pride".
"No other country could put on such a dazzling display - the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties," he said in a statement.
"But this is not just a spectacle. It's a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions. A vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country. And a cherished ritual through which a new era is born."
Sunak said the ceremony at the abbey, where kings of England and Britain have been crowned since 1066, would involve representatives from every faith for the first time.
"So let's celebrate this weekend with pride in who we are and what we stand for," he said. "Let's look to the future with hope and optimism. And let's make new memories, so we can tell our grandchildren of the day we came together to sing: God Save The King."
-Reuters
