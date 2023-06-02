Celebrate the launch of the Huawei P60 Pro and you could win

What's more, Huawei has taken things to the next level by making this aperture auto-adjustable. It varies from F1.4 to F4.0 depending on the scenario, adapting to the lighting conditions and type of subject to ensure you nail that perfect shot every time.

Imagine attending an outdoor wedding reception during twilight hours. Typically, getting a good shot of the couple with a smartphone camera would be challenging, but with the Huawei P60 Pro, you can take mesmerising photos of the newlyweds and guests against the soft, golden hue of the sky. As the evening progresses and the sun sets, the Huawei P60 Pro uses AI to automatically adjust the aperture to let in more light, ensuring your photos remain sharp and well-lit.

On the other hand, when taking a group photo with the stunning landscape in the background, the AI will select a smaller aperture, such as F4.0, to expand the depth of field and ensure that everyone in the frame is in focus and the photo is crisp and clear.

Another remarkable feature of the Huawei Pro's main camera is the Huawei XD Fusion Pro Texture Engine. With this feature, the camera can accurately restore the texture of subjects through high-frequency detail enhancement algorithms to produce true-to-life images. So, whether it's glistening glass or intricately tooled leather, the texture you see is the texture you'll get in your photo.

With all these phenomenal features, it's clear why DXOMARK has ranked the Huawei P60 Pro as having the number 1 smartphone camera.

This article was sponsored by Huawei.