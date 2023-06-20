Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said on Tuesday comedian Trevor Noah will soon launch a podcast on the audio streaming platform.
“Welcome to Spotify @Trevornoah. Excited for people to hear your new Spotify original podcast coming soon,” Ek tweeted.
"Welcome to Spotify @TrevorNoah! Excited for people to hear your new Spotify original podcast coming soon!"

Noah departed as host of The Daily Show in late 2022. In April, he won a Webby Award for comedy in the “America’s Door Problem” segment of the late-night talk show, in which he pushed for gun control and criticised policymakers’ response to mass shootings.
Spotify CEO says comedian Trevor Noah to launch podcast series on platform
Image: ANDREW KELLY
