WATCH | Jerry Mofokeng, Tarina Patel, Skyye Ndlovu: celebs talk supporting local TV
Stars from the Simon Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards share their thoughts on the SAG-AFTRA strike rocking the global film industry
26 July 2023 - 16:15
The 10th Annual Simon Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards took place at the weekend in Durban...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.