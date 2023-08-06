I'm doing it for the girlies, the vulgar drawings of Lily O'Farrell
The feminist cartoonist defines what Women's Day means to her, and talks to Andrea Nagel about feminism and her Instagram account VulgaDrawings
06 August 2023 - 00:00
What is Women's Day really about and why don't we celebrate Men's Day or All Human's Day? Lily O'Farrell, whose Instagram account VulgaDrawings has more than 321,000 followers, is the perfect person to ask these and many other questions. She calls herself a “feminist cartoonist” and has made a career out of airing her (often very relatable) opinions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.