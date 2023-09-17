WTF

Yeezy and Bianca's walk of shame

Kanye West has taken to parading his near-naked 'wife' around the streets of Italy

I had resolved not to write about Kanye West ever again after his anti-Semitic rantings, post his white supremacism masquerading as Black Power posturing. It was since Kim gave him the conscious and seriously uncoupling boot. It was because he ran for president of the US in a painful side show of hysterical rambling and preaching. It was after he set up the Church of Yeezy. I was committed to not adding any further meta-commentary to this man’s incessant hogging of the attention economy. ..