The art of interventions and how to avoid them — at all costs

Where do I start? OK, the subject of the intervention was someone I have known for years. The details of the nature of the addiction are not important, but she recently lapsed in a catastrophic way. Her immediate circle of family and friends organised this gathering. When I questioned why I needed to be there, I was told that it was because the subject had immense respect for my opinion. This was my first mistake. I allowed my ego to be stroked, straight into the lion’s den. The convener and host was, like Johnson, a man of the cloth and a counsellor, except that his headquarters are in the Vatican.

After the social deviant had arrived, we put away our tea cups and saucers holding samosas and kicked off by bowing our heads and praying. Participating in the prayer was my second mistake. After the convener gave his opening remarks, setting the tone, the spirit and the rules of engagement, he opened the floor to the first volunteer. After we took turns speaking, it was her turn to respond. This was my third mistake. I should have shrieked, complained of a pain in my abdomen and made a dash for the door. By the time the thought entered my mind, the protagonist was about a minute into her rebuttal. She started by expressing mock surprise at the identity of what she called “the coalition of model citizens”. What confused her, she mused out loud, was why she had been singled out for an intervention when, looking around the room, several of us were in as much need as she, if not more.

For a few seconds there was silence, interrupted by the creaking of chairs as weights shifted uneasily. The Reverend Father jumped in, throwing around big English words such as “deflection” and “repressed anger”. But she cut him off by reminding him of his rules of engagement. We were going to sit there and listen as she went around the room and told us why we needed interventions as much as she did.

Until that moment I didn’t realise that the sound of collective gulping was audible. By the time she'd gone halfway around the room, an aunt was weeping uncontrollably, two cousins were at each other’s throats and the alcoholic uncle had gone to fetch his Gordon’s flask from his 1987 Toyota Cressida GLS.