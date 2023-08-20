Humour
It's time for platitudes to rest in peace ... without condolences
I have an aversion to meaningless, rhetorical platitudes in times of death. Here's why, says writer
A friend lost his mother recently. For various reasons it was a struggle to locate my inner Mzwakhe Mbuli and compose the perfect message. First, I don’t believe we should lie to each other in times like these. After all, we don’t really mean it when we say the deceased is in a better place, seeing none of us have been there. Second, I harbour a repulsion for meaningless, rhetorical platitudes. My aversion is so strong that asked to speak at a deceased friend’s funeral 17 years ago, I implored the mourners to exercise silence as judiciously as they could in future. That before insisting on a few moments of silence. Then I walked offstage, after two minutes. The moment was as effective and dramatic as being hoisted into the FNB Stadium air with a jackhammer and dropping the mic...
