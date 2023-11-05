Some kind of love
Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' represents a director's fascination with themes of privilege and isolation, writes Margaret Gardiner
05 November 2023 - 00:00
Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola, is an antidote to Baz Luhrmann's award-winning film Elvis, released last year. That two films were recently made about the superstar is a tribute to Elvis Presley's enduring memory and the talent and impact he had on modern music. He was the “King of Rock and Roll”. Elvis celebrated the man and his talent. Priscilla focuses on the only woman Elvis ever married. Priscilla Beaulieu was 14 in 1959, when she was invited to a party to meet Elvis, already a rock star, by an acquaintance of her stepfather. ..
