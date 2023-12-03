Hey Neighbour Festival promises three days of fun and music
A nearly barren farm is being transformed into a magical venue hosting 50 artists and more than 50,000 expected fans
03 December 2023 - 00:03
Under the scorching Pretoria sun the sound of clanging metal, beeping tractors, cranes and construction men at work resonates through the dry, dusty air. Amid the serene backdrop of the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria East a rhythmic clangour is created by men erecting the skeletal structure of the main stage for what is tipped to be the biggest festival in Africa. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.