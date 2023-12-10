Inaugural festival turns strangers into neighbours
10 December 2023 - 00:05
This weekend thousands of music lovers braved the unforgiving Pretoria sun, the rain and the dust for the inaugural Hey Neighbour Festival. The three-day event welcomed more than 50,000 revellers over the weekend to see celebrated local and international acts, including Kendrick Lamar, Swedish House Mafia, The Chainsmokers, Khalid, and US R’n’B sensation H.E.R...
