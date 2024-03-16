No longer the butt of motoring jokes, Chinese car brands have become a genuine force in the South African market.
The likes of BAIC, Chery and Great Wall Motors (GWM) have achieved strong cachets in a relatively short period. But they will need a bit more time to cement reputations for longevity, reliability and durability that is on par with longer-standing Japanese, Korean and German carmakers.
Most new vehicles sold in South Africa are imported from India, with China in second place. Last year, Chinese-sourced passenger and commercial vehicles accounted for 39,345 units, or 13.3% of the market.
Expect that share to grow in 2024 as the Far Eastern manufacturers intensify their efforts with new offerings on the horizon.
GWM recently hosted a big product briefing with dealership operators and media which included a teaser of imminent metal. In addition to the namesake GWM brand, the portfolio comprises sport-utility vehicle banner Haval, electric vehicle division Ora and Tank, touted as specialising in off-roaders.
Chinese car brands ready new model onslaught
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Consumers are likely to be familiar with Haval as well as Tank which recently launched the boxy 300, clearly inspired by the iconic Jeep Wrangler. The Ora 03 released late last year earned a position as a finalist in the 2024 Car of the Year competition.
The Tank range will grow with the addition of a model dubbed 500, which resembles a previous generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. The seven-seater Tank 500 promises to offer buyers a plush on-road experience with a reasonable degree of capability off the beaten track.
Our market loves its bakkies and the GWM P-Series seems to have managed fair market acceptance since its introduction in 2020. Now it hopes to go toe-to-toe against upmarket double cabs, with the release of a P-Series 500 derivative. Highlights include the option of a hybrid powertrain plus a rear tailgate that splits open like the doors of a farm stable.
On the Haval end of business, the new H7 is on the cards as the range flagship, boasting larger dimensions than the H6. It packs a meaner aesthetic with boxy edges and a scowling frontal design. The popular Haval Jolion line-up is set to gain a high-grade Pro version, promising a more dynamic flavour as well as sharpened styling.
Image: Supplied
Rival brand Chery recently updated its Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 models, incorporating all-wheel drive for the first time. In case you forgot, the Chery household also includes the sportier Omoda division as well as Jaecoo, which seems to aspire to competition with premium SUV options.
Spearheading Jaecoo will be the launch of the J7 which has hints of various Range Rover products to its make-up. Pricing is yet to be announced.
