There's a huge red flag: he wear white pants in public
Midlife crisis is nothing but an excuse to give 50-year-old men permission to behave like irresponsible, selfish brats under the shield of a non-existent, existential middle age crises, says writer
28 April 2024 - 00:00
How do you know that a man is in the grips of his midlife crisis? There are two major signs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.