Tuna our hero
05 May 2024 - 00:00
Woolworths’ canned skipjack tuna is 100% traceable and sustainably caught using the pole and line catch method in the Maldives as part of Woolies’ Fishing for the Future initiative, which supports communities and protects our oceans and future tuna stocks. Pole and line fishing, also known as “one by one” fishing, is a highly selective and traditional way to catch tuna which virtually eliminates the by-catch of other species, such as sharks, sea turtles and dolphins...
